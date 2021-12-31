Man Dies Week After Couple’s Vehicle Hit By Man Fleeing From Atmore Police

December 31, 2021

One of the two people injured when their vehicle was hit by a man fleeing from police in Atmore has passed away.

Family members said 62-year old Andy Moye of Flomaton died Thursday at a Pensacola Hospital. His wife, 48-year old Donna Theresa Moye, is continuing to recover.

On December 23, Atmore Police attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by a man allegedly involved in a theft at Walmart. Officers pursued the white Chevrolet Avalanche south on Main Street but terminated the pursuit at Howard Street.

The suspect, later identified as 33-year old Joseph A. Weese — continued south on Main Street for about half a mile to Church Street where he collided with a Ford Ranger by the Moyes. Both were airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

Weese fled on foot but was captured a short distance away.

Weese was initially charged with felony first degree assault, but additional charges are expected to be forthcoming. He remained in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton Friday morning without bond.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 