Man Dies Week After Couple’s Vehicle Hit By Man Fleeing From Atmore Police

One of the two people injured when their vehicle was hit by a man fleeing from police in Atmore has passed away.

Family members said 62-year old Andy Moye of Flomaton died Thursday at a Pensacola Hospital. His wife, 48-year old Donna Theresa Moye, is continuing to recover.

On December 23, Atmore Police attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by a man allegedly involved in a theft at Walmart. Officers pursued the white Chevrolet Avalanche south on Main Street but terminated the pursuit at Howard Street.

The suspect, later identified as 33-year old Joseph A. Weese — continued south on Main Street for about half a mile to Church Street where he collided with a Ford Ranger by the Moyes. Both were airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

Weese fled on foot but was captured a short distance away.

Weese was initially charged with felony first degree assault, but additional charges are expected to be forthcoming. He remained in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton Friday morning without bond.

