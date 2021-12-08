Two Escambia Residents Win $1 Million Each In Lottery Scratch-Off Game

Two Escambia County winners have each claimed a $1 million Florida Lottery prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

Frances Peterson purchased her winning ticket from Circle K at 800 West Garden Street, and Walter Scales purchased his winning ticket from Sai Krupa (BP station) at 7815 North Davis Highway in Pensacola. Both winners chose to receive their winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000 each.

Each retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.