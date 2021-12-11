Suspect Arrested For Firing Gun Inside Century Convenience Store

December 11, 2021

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shots fired incident a week ago inside a Century convenience store.

Aaron Lee Sutton, 32, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday night on charges of aggravated assault and improper exhibition of a firearm. He jailed with bond set at $300,000.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for 16-year old Travis Lavar Scott, Jr. for possession of a firearm by a delinquent. It was not known Friday night if he had been arrested due to delays in accessing juvenile arrest records.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Sutton and Scott became involved in a verbal altercation about 5:55 p.m. December 4 and both pulled firearms. Deputies said Scott fired his weapon inside the Century Kwik Stop on North Century Boulevard, just south of Whataburger.

There were other customers inside the store at the time of the incident, along with the store clerk. There were no injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 436-9620 or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 433-STOP.

Written by William Reynolds 

 