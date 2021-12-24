Sunny, Getting Warmer For Christmas

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph.

Christmas Day: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Areas of fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.