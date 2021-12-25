Sunny, Breezy And Warm For Christmas

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.