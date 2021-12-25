Sunny, Breezy And Warm For Christmas

December 25, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 