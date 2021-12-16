Sunny And Warm Thursday; Chance Of Rain Begins Friday

December 16, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 