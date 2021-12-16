Sunny And Warm Thursday; Chance Of Rain Begins Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.