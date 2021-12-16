Sunny And Warm Thursday; Chance Of Rain Begins Friday
December 16, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. North wind around 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
