Showers, Storms Possible Monday Afternoon

The is a chance of severe storms this afternoon with a passing cold front. The biggest threat will be localized strong and damaging winds of 40-60 mph.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 1am, then a slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 66. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a chance of showers between 7pm and 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.