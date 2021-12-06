Showers, Storms Possible Monday Afternoon

December 6, 2021

The is a chance of severe storms this afternoon with a passing cold front. The biggest threat will be localized strong and damaging winds of 40-60 mph.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 1am, then a slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 66. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a chance of showers between 7pm and 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 