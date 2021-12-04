See Acres Of Christmas Lights, Take A Hayride And More For Free At Runamuck Ranch In Bratt (Photo Gallery)

The Runamuck Ranch in Bratt has tens of thousands of Christmas lights, and you are invited to stop by and see them for free. And see the goats in pajamas.

Skip and Kristy Geiser opened the Christmas display last year, and it’s even bigger this year.

“We love sharing this with the community,” Kristy said.

Friday night, children were running and giggling, stopping to stare in awe at the displays. A fire crackled in a fire pit, making it smell like Christmas. The horses were a favorite stop, but there more “oohs and awes” over the goats in pajamas (pictured below).

Nestled on three or four acres in the woods off Rigby Road, the display is walk-through (not a drive-through). Admission and parking are free, but donations are accepted.

Visitors walk a short distance from the parking lot down a lighted path and cross a small foot bridge into the Christmas wonderland. It’s in an open, park-like setting with lots of lights, inflatables, and animated displays.

Skip was in the driver’s seat of the tractor for the old fashioned hayride down a lighted trail.

“It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “Sometimes the kids want to leave with the hay, but we have to let them know we leave it for the animals to eat.”

Concessions are available — hot cocoa, popcorn, cotton candy, hot tea, bottled water and more are mostly $1 each. A S’mores kit will set you back just $3. Only cash is accepted. There are picnic tables and lounge chairs, and propane patio heaters if it’s cold.

Runamuck Ranch is located at 4951 Rigby Road in Bratt (about 1.5 miles from Bratt Elementary). Take Still Road south off West Highway 4 turn left on Rigby Road and look for the signs. Don’t expect to see a lot of lights from the road; it’s a driveway back to the parking lot. (We found that Google Maps was a bit off on the location; click here for a map to the driveway.)

The lights festival is open Thursday-Saturday from 5:30 until 9 p.m. The gate closes at 8:30 p.m., and the last hayride is at 8:15 p.m.

Pictured: Friday night at the Christmas lights festival at Runamuck Ranch in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.