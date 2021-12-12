Reminder: See The Live Event ‘Night in Bethlehem’ Sunday Evening In Molino

Highland Baptist Church will host “Night in Bethlehem” on Sunday from 5:30 until 7 p.m. During the live, interactive portrayal, visitors can taste, smell, feel and experience what Bethlehem was like on that wondrous night. There will be a live Nativity with live animals, along with the opportunity to visit the marketplace, see the potter, taste the bread, hear the angels and talk with Mary and Joseph.

Admission is free. Highland Baptist Church is located at 6240 North Highway 95A in Molino.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.