Rain Chance This Afternoon Into The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65.