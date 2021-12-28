Rain Become Likely By Tonight; Isolated Severe Storms On Wednesday

December 28, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

New Year’s Day: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 