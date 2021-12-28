Rain Become Likely By Tonight; Isolated Severe Storms On Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

New Year’s Day: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.