Louis Street In Cantonment Will Remain Closed Another Month

Louis Street in Cantonment will be closed for twice as long as originally anticipated.

Louis Street (Highway 297A) was closed in the area of Washington Street and Lincoln Street on November 15. Instead of reopening by mid-December as first announced, Escambia County says the road will be closed until January 16, 2022.

Work was delayed due to utility issues during installation of the storm and water lines.

Construction work includes installation of a seven-inch stormwater pipe, structures and widening along the west southbound travel lane on Louis Street

Local traffic is being detoured in the surrounding neighborhood. All other through traffic should continue to use County Road 97 between Muscogee Road and Kingsfield Road.

Pictured: Looking north (above) and south (below) on Louis Street from Lincoln Street just before the closure in November. NorthEscambia.com graphic and photos, click to enlarge.