Let The Tate Showband Take The Stress Out Of Gift Wrapping

The Tate High School Showband of the South is wrapping gifts for donations through Christmas Eve.

The gift wrapping is taking place at a different location this year — JCPenney on North Davis Highway, just outside the entrance closest to Academy Sports.

Here’s the schedule:

Sunday, December 19, noon-8 p.m.

Monday, December 20, noon-8 p.m.

Tuesday, December 21, noon-8 p.m.

Wednesday, December 22, noon-8 p.m.

Thursday, December 23, noon-8 p.m.

Friday, December 24, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.