Here’s How To Get A Property Tax Discount, If You Pay By December 31

A 3% discount on payment of real estate and tangible personal property taxes ends Friday, December 31, according to Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford.

The Escambia County Tax Collector’s office will open from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 31. 2021. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Property owners paying their 2021 real estate and tangible personal property tax will receive a 3% discount when paying online by midnight December 31. Online property tax payments may be made by visiting the payment center at EscambiaTaxCollector.com. Current taxes may be paid by eCheck for no additional fee. Proof of payment will be available online and by email.

To check the status of your taxes, pay online or print a receipt, visit the payment center at EscambiaTaxCollector.com. Taxpayers are encouraged to contact the tax collector’s office by email ectc@EscambiaTaxCollector.com or by phone with any questions.

Pictured: The Escambia County Tax Collector Office in Molino. NorthEscambia.com file photo.