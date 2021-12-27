Here’s How To Get A Property Tax Discount, If You Pay By December 31

December 27, 2021

A 3% discount on payment of real estate and tangible personal property taxes ends Friday, December 31, according to Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford.

The Escambia County Tax Collector’s office will open from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 31. 2021. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Property owners paying their 2021 real estate and tangible personal property tax will receive a 3% discount when paying online by midnight December 31. Online property tax payments may be made by visiting the payment center at EscambiaTaxCollector.com. Current taxes may be paid by eCheck for no additional fee. Proof of payment will be available online and by email.

To check the status of your taxes, pay online or print a receipt, visit the payment center at EscambiaTaxCollector.com. Taxpayers are encouraged to contact the tax collector’s office by email ectc@EscambiaTaxCollector.com or by phone with any questions.

Pictured: The Escambia County Tax Collector Office in Molino. NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 