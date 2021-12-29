Here’s How To Dispose Of Your Real Christmas Tree

December 29, 2021

In Escambia County, ECUA will pick up Christmas trees from customers for free with the regular collection of yard waste.

“When it’s time to take down the decorations, place your real tree or (natural) wreaths out by the curb on your usual collection day for pickup as part of your regular scheduled yard waste collection.,” ECUA spokesperson Jim Roberts said.

Natural trees should be free of decoration and tinsel, and the tree stand should be removed. Trees should not be placed in the street.

The trees will be composted with other yard waste at the ECUA Biosolids Composting Facility.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 