Gulf Power Making Customer Transition To Florida Power & Light

With the upcoming new year, Gulf Power is making the full transition to Florida Power & Light (FPL).

The transition will begin the evening of December 30. At that time, Gulf Power customers will be unable to manage their accounts, make a payment or report an outage on the website, mobile app or through the automated phone system. Customers can call (800) 487-6937 to report an outage.

Beginning January 3, former Gulf Power customers can manage their account at FPL.com or the FPL app.

NextEra purchased Gulf Power from the Southern Company in January 2019, but the companies were not immediately merged to operate as one. FPL is the largest electric utility in the state with about five million customers. Gulf Power has about 470,000 customers in eight Florida Panhandle counties, including Escambia and Santa Rosa.