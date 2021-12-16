Florida Deploys Teams To Support Tornado Response In Kentucky

Florida has deployed a nine-person State All-Hazards Incident Management Team to support the tornado response in Kentucky.

“Earlier this week, we made it clear that Florida would not hesitate to support states impacted by the devastating tornado outbreak,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This team is made up of dedicated public servants who are willing to work through the holidays and provide aid to a state in need. I’m proud that we’re able to deploy this team quickly and help impacted areas begin their recovery efforts.”

All-Hazards Incident Management Teams are regional, multi-agency teams comprised of local law enforcement, fire and EMS, public health, emergency management, public works, and other public safety partners with standardized training and field experience in incident command system positions. Teams are trained to support incidents that extend beyond one operational period and are credentialed to serve in different positions.

Recent All-Hazards Incident Management Team deployments include Louisiana in response to Hurricane Ida, Mississippi in response to Hurricanes Marco and Laura, Hawaii in response to a volcanic eruption, and South Carolina in response to flooding.

Pictured: Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky,.