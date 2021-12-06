Flags Ordered To Half Staff Today For Naval Air Station Pensacola Remembrance Day

Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to half staff today in Florida in Honor of Naval Air Station Pensacola Remembrance Day.

“On December 6, 2019, a horrific act of terrorism was committed at Naval Air Station Pensacola, taking the lives of three U.S. Navy sailors and injuring other heroic victims,” DeSantis said Sunday when issuing the proclamation.

The proclamation orders all state and federal flags to be flown at half staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, December 6, at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds in Florida.

The attack claimed the lives of Ensign Joshua Watson, Naval Aircrewman 3rd Class Mohammed Haitham and Naval Aircrewman 3rd Class Cameron Walters.