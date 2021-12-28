Dispose Of Household Hazardous Waste For Free January 22 In Molino

Mark you calendars — the next Escambia County Regional Roundup will be held Saturday, January 22 at Molino Park Elementary School.

Regional Roundup events provide an opportunity to properly dispose of electronics, household hazardous waste and up to four tires per vehicle, all free of charge. Proof of Escambia County residency is required to participate in Regional Roundup, such as a driver’s license, power bill or voter registration card. This is a residential drop-off program only; no commercial waste accepted. Simply drive up and materials will be unloaded for you – no need to get out of your vehicle.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. until noon in the school parking lot at 899 Highway 97.

Items accepted include:

Computers (monitors, terminals, keyboards and mice)

Printers and copiers

TVs and remotes

DVD players

Gaming systems

Fax machines

Stereo systems

Cell phones and telephones

Paint (up to 20 gallons)

Fuel (up to 10 gallons)

Waste oil (up to five gallons)

Fluorescent lights (up to 10 lights)

Tires (up to four per vehicle)

Antifreeze

Oil filters

Lubricants and greases

Solvents

Pesticides

Fertilizers

Batteries (rechargeable, lithium, computer, cell phone, etc.)

Auto, marine and motorcycle batteries

Propane bottles

Pool cleaners

Household cleaners

Items NOT accepted include: