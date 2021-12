Dedria’s Gift Makes Donation To Century Nursing Home Residents

St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Century recently donated to Dedria’s Gift. Dedria’s Gift then made a donation to benefit the residents of the Century Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.

Dedria’s Gift honors the memory of Dedria Robinson, who was killed in a 2005 automobile accident at age 11.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.