Cool Day, Rain Likely By Monday Night

December 20, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 