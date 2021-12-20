Cool Day, Rain Likely By Monday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.