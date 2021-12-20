Cool Day, Rain Likely By Monday Night
December 20, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
