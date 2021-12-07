Cloudy, Chance Of Showers And A High In The Upper 50s Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A chance of showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light east wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62.