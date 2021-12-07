Cloudy, Chance Of Showers And A High In The Upper 50s Today
December 7, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: A chance of showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light east wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62.
