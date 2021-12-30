Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms Today; Turning Much Colder By Sunday

December 30, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night: Areas of fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

New Year’s Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

