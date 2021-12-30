Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms Today; Turning Much Colder By Sunday
December 30, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Thursday Night: Areas of fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
New Year’s Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 50.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
