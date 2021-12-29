Chance Of Severe Thunderstorms Today

December 29, 2021

There is chance of isolated severe storms through Wednesday evening. There is a chance of localized strong to damaging wind gusts of 40-60 mph. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high near 80. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a chance of showers between 9am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 10 mph.

New Year’s Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

