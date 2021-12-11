Chance Of Saturday Severe Storms

December 11, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm.  High near 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind around 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

