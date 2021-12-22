Cantonment Man Charged With Burglarizing Three County-Owned Pickup Trucks

December 22, 2021

A Cantonment man is accused of burglarizing three county-owned pickup trucks.

Christopher Brian Gentry, 51, was charged with three counts of felony burglary, two counts of petit theft and criminal mischief with property damage.

Gentry allegedly burglarized three unlocked pickup trucks at the Escambia County Road Department in the 1600 block of East Nine Mile Road. It appeared that all three vehicles had been rummaged through, and the tool boxes on the vehicles were left open, according to an arrest report.

The county reported that a bolt cutter worth $30 and a $20 linesman pliers were missing. In addition, Gentry is accused of breaking off a gate lock valued at $10.

Gentry was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $45,000 bond.

