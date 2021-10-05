McDavid Man Allegedly Caught Without His Pants Burglarizing Pensacola Energy Facility

October 5, 2021

A McDavid man was allegedly caught without his pants inside a Pensacola Energy facility on Lillian Highway.

Aaron James Chancery, 29, was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor trespassing.

Chancery allegedly climbed over a locked fence gate, part of a “barbed-wire fence of substantial construction” that is over six-feet tall, and entered a brick building on the property, according to an arrest report.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Pensacola Energy work facility to find Chancery still inside the security fence. A Pensacola Energy supervisor told deputies he saw Chancery come out of the building without pants on, and then walk around the building with pants on before stacking cans on top of each other in an attempt get out of the fence, the arrest report states.

The utility supervisor unlocked the fence and Chancery was arrested by deputies.

Deputies reported finding Chancery’s phone and charging cord near the fence, close to cans that were stacked on top of each other. His wallet and charger were found on a shelf inside the building. Officers also noted a window screen on the ground outside the building underneath a window.

He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 