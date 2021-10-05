McDavid Man Allegedly Caught Without His Pants Burglarizing Pensacola Energy Facility

A McDavid man was allegedly caught without his pants inside a Pensacola Energy facility on Lillian Highway.

Aaron James Chancery, 29, was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor trespassing.

Chancery allegedly climbed over a locked fence gate, part of a “barbed-wire fence of substantial construction” that is over six-feet tall, and entered a brick building on the property, according to an arrest report.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Pensacola Energy work facility to find Chancery still inside the security fence. A Pensacola Energy supervisor told deputies he saw Chancery come out of the building without pants on, and then walk around the building with pants on before stacking cans on top of each other in an attempt get out of the fence, the arrest report states.

The utility supervisor unlocked the fence and Chancery was arrested by deputies.

Deputies reported finding Chancery’s phone and charging cord near the fence, close to cans that were stacked on top of each other. His wallet and charger were found on a shelf inside the building. Officers also noted a window screen on the ground outside the building underneath a window.

He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $3,000 bond.