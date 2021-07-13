Cantonment Man Charged With Felony Burglary With Battery Against Mother Of His Child

A Cantonment man was charged after allegedly reaching into a vehicle occupied by the mother of his child and hitting her on two different occasions.

Alondo Sherrod Thompkins, 25, was charged with two counts of first degree felony burglary with battery.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office she was a passenger in a vehicle stopped at the traffic light at Davis Highway and Brent Lane when Thompkins suddenly arrived in his own vehicle. He got out of his car, reached through the open windows of the vehicle in which the victim was a passenger and struck her in the face, according to arrest report.

When they arrived at their destination in the 500 block of Fairfield Drive, Thompkins had followed them. He rant out of his car again, reached through the still open window and struck the victim several more times in the side and face, the report states.

Thompkins told deputies he reached into the car toward the victim, but he was actually trying to reclaim a set of keys that belonged to him, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.