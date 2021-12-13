Convicted Cantonment Felon Facing Drug, Weapon Charges

December 13, 2021

A convicted felon from Cantonment is facing drug and weapon charges after it was reported that she walking down an Escambia County street waving a gun in the air.

Laurie Ann Dixon, 32, was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

A caller reported to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that a female was walking down Briese Lane waving a firearm in the air and acting aggressive toward a man. Deputies arrived to find Dixon standing at a bus stop.

A 9 mm handgun was located in her jacket pocket, and a bag with a substance that tested positive for heroin was located in her backpack, according to and arrest report.

The report states Dixon said she thought the handgun was a BB gun.

Records indicate Dixon has previous felony convictions for fraud and possession of a controlled substance. She remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday with bond set at $17,500.

Written by William Reynolds 

 