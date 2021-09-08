Man Charged With Stealing Tools From Unlocked Vehicles At Town Of Century Shop

A Century man has been charged with allegedly stealing over $4,000 in tools from the Town of Century.

Travis Leigh Carroll, 29, was charged with seven felony counts of vehicle burglary an grand theft. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning with bond set at $27,000.

Carroll entered the Town of Century’s secured and fenced shop property on Alger Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an arrest report, he took five Carlyle brand battery jump boxes valued at $1,395, an impact wrench and batteries valued at $500, three DeWalt cordless tool kits valued at $1,650, a DeWalt socket kit valued at $105, a Craftsman socket set worth $150, two Pittsburgh wrench kits worth $100, and two Carlyle brand impact socket sets valued at $150. The items were taken from seven unlocked work trucks and unlocked tool boxes on the back of the trucks, the ECSO said.

Several of the items were recovered from an address on Woods Street where Carroll was found hiding in the grass, according to the ECSO.

Carroll told deputies that he found the tools in the woods between the town garage and nearby Showalter Park. He state that he took the found tools home to sell them to make money, the sheriff’s office report states.