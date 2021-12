Bag Of Christmas Presents Found Near 9 1/2 Mile, Pine Forest Roads

A large bag of Christmas presents were found in the area of 9 1/2 Mile Road and Pine Forest Road on Christmas morning.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they were wrapped in special paper and only first names were written on them.

Anyone that knows who the gifts may belong to is asked to call the ECSO Evidence Department on Monday, December 27 after 8 a.m. at (850) 436-9506