Happy Ending: Lost Bag Of Child’s Christmas Presents Returned

A Christmas present delivery has now been completed

On Sunday, we published a story about a large bag of Christmas presents found in the area of 9 1/2 Mile Road and Pine Forest Road on Christmas morning.

The presents were found by not just any old Scrooge, but a special elf. No, a Christmas angel that turned in the gifts to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Norman Carlisle read the NorthEscambia.com story about 1:15 a.m. Sunday and knew immediately that the presents belonged to his adult daughter Jaclyn Chattin.

“We wrapped them up off 9 1/2 Mile Road and were returning home,” she said. “They fell out of our truck.”

The presents were intended for Chattin’s 5-year old son for Christmas.

Chattin claimed the presents Monday morning at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for her son.

“Thanks for the post and especially to that honest person who turned them in,” Carlisle wrote on Facebook.

“It’s a Merry Christmas,” Chattin said.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.