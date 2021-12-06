AAA: Florida Gas Prices Are Falling After Crude Price Plunge

December 6, 2021

Florida gas prices are slowly adjusting to the recent crude oil price plunge. Sunday’s state average has slipped to $3.30 per gallon, after declining 4 cents during the past week. That downward trend is likely to continue this week, unless oil prices suddenly rebound.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County Sunday night was $3.22. A low of $3.08 could be found at two Cantonment stations, while several Pensacola stations were under $3.

Crude oil prices plummeted after Thanksgiving, on concerns about how the omicron variant could impact global fuel demand. The price of US crude dropped 13% after Thanksgiving and remained down all last week. Friday’s closing price of $66.26 per barrel is 15% below the price on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. It’s also 21% below the 2021 high of $84.15/b – which was recorded nearly four weeks ago.

“An oil price drop of that magnitude, if sustained, could potentially drive the state average back below $3 a gallon,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “But it won’t happen overnight. Florida pump prices are falling at a rate of 1-cent a day. Unless that rate accelerates, it could take a few more weeks before pump prices fully adjust.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 