AAA: Florida Gas Prices Are Falling After Crude Price Plunge

Florida gas prices are slowly adjusting to the recent crude oil price plunge. Sunday’s state average has slipped to $3.30 per gallon, after declining 4 cents during the past week. That downward trend is likely to continue this week, unless oil prices suddenly rebound.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County Sunday night was $3.22. A low of $3.08 could be found at two Cantonment stations, while several Pensacola stations were under $3.

Crude oil prices plummeted after Thanksgiving, on concerns about how the omicron variant could impact global fuel demand. The price of US crude dropped 13% after Thanksgiving and remained down all last week. Friday’s closing price of $66.26 per barrel is 15% below the price on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. It’s also 21% below the 2021 high of $84.15/b – which was recorded nearly four weeks ago.

“An oil price drop of that magnitude, if sustained, could potentially drive the state average back below $3 a gallon,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “But it won’t happen overnight. Florida pump prices are falling at a rate of 1-cent a day. Unless that rate accelerates, it could take a few more weeks before pump prices fully adjust.”