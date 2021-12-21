$21.8 Million, 3-Year Project Beginning On Highway 90 Bridges Between Escambia, Santa Rosa

December 28, 2021

Construction is expected to begin next week on the Highway 90 bridge project over Simpson River, between Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

The work includes reconstructing the eastbound bridge and widening the westbound bridge to include seven-foot outside shoulders and bicycle lanes. Additional improvements include milling and resurfacing the pavement, improving drainage, installing new signage and guardrail, and reconstructing curb and gutter.

Drivers should anticipate traffic shifts and nighttime lane closures. In addition, the speed limit will be lowered to 35 mph. The project is estimated for completion in early 2025.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Comments

One Response to “$21.8 Million, 3-Year Project Beginning On Highway 90 Bridges Between Escambia, Santa Rosa”

  1. RAD on December 28th, 2021 2:38 am

    Scheduled for three years means it will take at least five. I have been driving across the University of West Florida Causeway for many years and have always wondered why some of them couldn’t be replaced with concrete culverts (think big, not like a driveway), backfilled, and paved over. Finally, this project would be more tolerable with a temporary bridge put in going around the one being worked on. They have done it before. Traffic is going to be a nightmare.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 