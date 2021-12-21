$21.8 Million, 3-Year Project Beginning On Highway 90 Bridges Between Escambia, Santa Rosa

Construction is expected to begin next week on the Highway 90 bridge project over Simpson River, between Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

The work includes reconstructing the eastbound bridge and widening the westbound bridge to include seven-foot outside shoulders and bicycle lanes. Additional improvements include milling and resurfacing the pavement, improving drainage, installing new signage and guardrail, and reconstructing curb and gutter.

Drivers should anticipate traffic shifts and nighttime lane closures. In addition, the speed limit will be lowered to 35 mph. The project is estimated for completion in early 2025.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.