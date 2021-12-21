$21.8 Million, 3-Year Project Beginning On Highway 90 Bridges Between Escambia, Santa Rosa
December 28, 2021
Construction is expected to begin next week on the Highway 90 bridge project over Simpson River, between Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.
The work includes reconstructing the eastbound bridge and widening the westbound bridge to include seven-foot outside shoulders and bicycle lanes. Additional improvements include milling and resurfacing the pavement, improving drainage, installing new signage and guardrail, and reconstructing curb and gutter.
Drivers should anticipate traffic shifts and nighttime lane closures. In addition, the speed limit will be lowered to 35 mph. The project is estimated for completion in early 2025.
All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.
Comments
One Response to “$21.8 Million, 3-Year Project Beginning On Highway 90 Bridges Between Escambia, Santa Rosa”
Scheduled for three years means it will take at least five. I have been driving across the University of West Florida Causeway for many years and have always wondered why some of them couldn’t be replaced with concrete culverts (think big, not like a driveway), backfilled, and paved over. Finally, this project would be more tolerable with a temporary bridge put in going around the one being worked on. They have done it before. Traffic is going to be a nightmare.