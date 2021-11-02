Wednesday Is An Escambia Schools Early Release Day. Don’t Forget About The New Times.

Parents of Escambia County School District students take note….Wednesday is an early release day and dismissal times have changed since last school year.

Early release days offer teachers and staff the opportunity for professional development, according to the district.

On all early release dates, schools will serve lunch and regular transportation will be provided.

There was previously an early release day on September 22, and there will also be an early release day on January 26. Early release times for each school are below.

