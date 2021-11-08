Sunny And Nice Days, Clear Cool Nights For The First Half Of The Week

November 8, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Veterans Day: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

