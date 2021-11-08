Sunny And Nice Days, Clear Cool Nights For The First Half Of The Week
November 8, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Veterans Day: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62.
