Sunny And Cooler Friday, Friday Night Low In The Mid 40s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Veterans Day: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.