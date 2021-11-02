Sunny And About 75 For Tuesday

November 2, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

