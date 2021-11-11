Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms On Tap For Veterans Day

November 11, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Veterans Day: Showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.  Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

