Property Tax Collection Begins Monday. Here’s How To Get A Discount, Or Even A Payment Plan

Collection of 2021 property taxes begins Monday, there’s a way to get a discount on what you owe or even a payment plan.

According to Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford, this year’s tax rolls include 180,749 accounts totaling over $344 million. And the bills are in the mail.

There is a discount for early payments — as much as 4% for paying in November. The discount goes down by 1% each month until March with no discount. The balance is due March 31, 2022, and anything after that is late with a penalty added.

When mailed, discounts are determined by postmark of payment. When a discount period ends on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the discount period will be extended to the next business day for online payments or walk-in customers.

Help is available for those taxpayers who may need to make partial payments. If a property owner decides to make partial payments, the following information applies:

Property owner must submit an application (found on the back of the tax bill, online at EscambiaTaxCollector.com or available at the tax collector’s office) with initial partial payment.

Partial payments are accepted for current year taxes only between November 1 and March 31.

No discount allowed for partial payments.

A $10 processing fee is deducted from each partial payment.

Partial payments are not accepted after March 31, and any remaining balance as of April 1 is delinquent and subject to all applicable penalties and fees.

Payment options include: