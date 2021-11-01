Property Tax Collection Begins Monday. Here’s How To Get A Discount, Or Even A Payment Plan
November 1, 2021
Collection of 2021 property taxes begins Monday, there’s a way to get a discount on what you owe or even a payment plan.
According to Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford, this year’s tax rolls include 180,749 accounts totaling over $344 million. And the bills are in the mail.
There is a discount for early payments — as much as 4% for paying in November. The discount goes down by 1% each month until March with no discount. The balance is due March 31, 2022, and anything after that is late with a penalty added.
When mailed, discounts are determined by postmark of payment. When a discount period ends on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the discount period will be extended to the next business day for online payments or walk-in customers.
Help is available for those taxpayers who may need to make partial payments. If a property owner decides to make partial payments, the following information applies:
- Property owner must submit an application (found on the back of the tax bill, online at EscambiaTaxCollector.com or available at the tax collector’s office) with initial partial payment.
- Partial payments are accepted for current year taxes only between November 1 and March 31.
- No discount allowed for partial payments.
- A $10 processing fee is deducted from each partial payment.
- Partial payments are not accepted after March 31, and any remaining balance as of April 1 is delinquent and subject to all applicable penalties and fees.
Payment options include:
- online payment center at EscambiaTaxCollector.com – Pay by eCheck. There is never an extra fee.
- 24–hour drop box
- phone – call (850) 438-6500, ext. 3252
