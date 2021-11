Partly Sunny, High In The Upper 60s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 44. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.