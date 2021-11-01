Northview FFA Horse Judging Team Receives Gold Emblem Award At Nationals

November 1, 2021

The Northview High School Horse Judging Team was recognized with a Gold Emblem Award at the 2021 National FFA Convention.

Team members include Audrey Goetter, Leia Grantham, Hannah Hassebrock and Samantha Kimmons.

After being named as the state champion team in April, the team competed in the virtual team activity and written exam earlier in October, and the final rounds in-person at the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. The team is coached by sisters Courtney and Stephanie Solari, both Northview graduates.

