Happy Thanksgiving! Nice Today, Cold Front Brings Chance Of Rain Overnight

November 25, 2021

Happy Thanksgiving! Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers between 9pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 58. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 