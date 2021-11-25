Happy Thanksgiving! Nice Today, Cold Front Brings Chance Of Rain Overnight

Happy Thanksgiving! Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers between 9pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 58. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.