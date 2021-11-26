Many Locals Will Use A Space Heater To Stay Warm. Here’s How To Be Safe.

With colder weather arriving in North Escambia, many people will turn to space heaters to stay warm. And that can be dangerous.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fire deaths and space heaters account for four out of five home heating fire deaths.

“Space heaters should have a three-foot safe zone around them,” said Escambia County Fire and Life Specialist Ray Melton. “They should never be left on while you’re away from home. They should be checked and served every year before used. Never plug a space heater into power strips or extension cords, and always have working smoke alarms.”

Follow these tips to stay safe while heating your home:

Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected annually by a qualified professional.

Keep anything that can burn at least 3 ft. away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove or portable space heater.

Portable space heaters should be turned OFF every time you leave the room and before going to bed.

Never plug a space heater in a power strip.

Install carbon monoxide detectors to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Never use an oven to heat your home.

For portable electric heaters: