Instagram Worthy Photo Op: 4-H Hay Bale Decorating Contest Winners

November 26, 2021

The results are in from the 2021 Escambia County 4-H Hay Bale Decorating Contest. And you have a chance to check out the winners (and snap a few great Instagram photos too) through this weekend.

First place went to the NAS Pensacola 4-H Club, second place to the Barrineau Park 4-H Club, and third place to the Discovery 4-H Club. Other entries were from the Escambia Shooting Stars 4-H Club, Northview 4-H Club, Escambia County Horse 4-H Club, Escambia County Leadership 4-H Club and the Perdido Bay UMC 4-H Club.

The hay bales will be on display at the corner of Stefani Road and 9 1/2 Mile Road, the first intersection south of the Escambia County Extension Service, through December 3.

For photos of all of the entries, click here.

Pictured: First place went to the NAS Pensacola 4-H Club (top photo), second place to the Barrineau Park 4-H Club (below), and third place to the Discovery 4-H Club  (bottom). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 