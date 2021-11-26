Freeze Warning Tonight North Of I-10

There is a freeze warning in effect for Friday night into Saturday morning for inland and central Escambia County, north of I-10.

According to the National Weather Service, residents should take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of rain before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.