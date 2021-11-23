Farm To City: A Thanksgiving Bounty For 1,000 Needy Families

November 23, 2021

Students and volunteers from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties worked in fields near Jay Monday to harvest vegetables that will help feed 1,000 needy families this week for Thanksgiving.

The event at the University of Florida’s West Florida Research and Education Center is part of Farm to City Week, bringing the bounty of the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences farm to the needy of the city.

The students were from agricultural programs and organizations that included FFA members from Northview High School and Jay High School.

The produce will be distributed to 500 families in Escambia County and 500 in Santa Rosa County along with a turkey or ham and all the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal from Feeding the Gulf Coast and the Waterfront Rescue Mission.

Drive-thru distribution for the food are taking place on a first come  basis  from 10 a.m. until noon at the Waterfront Rescue Mission at 348 Herman Street in Pensacola and the Milton Community Center at 5629 Byrom Street.

FAST FACT: In September, NorthEscamiba.com gave readers a sneak peak at this event as the collards were planted. Click to tap here for that story and photos.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 