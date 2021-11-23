Farm To City: A Thanksgiving Bounty For 1,000 Needy Families

Students and volunteers from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties worked in fields near Jay Monday to harvest vegetables that will help feed 1,000 needy families this week for Thanksgiving.

The event at the University of Florida’s West Florida Research and Education Center is part of Farm to City Week, bringing the bounty of the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences farm to the needy of the city.

The students were from agricultural programs and organizations that included FFA members from Northview High School and Jay High School.

The produce will be distributed to 500 families in Escambia County and 500 in Santa Rosa County along with a turkey or ham and all the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal from Feeding the Gulf Coast and the Waterfront Rescue Mission.

Drive-thru distribution for the food are taking place on a first come basis from 10 a.m. until noon at the Waterfront Rescue Mission at 348 Herman Street in Pensacola and the Milton Community Center at 5629 Byrom Street.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.