Sneak Peek: Planting Thanksgiving Dinner For 1,000 Needy Families

Every November, NorthEscambia.com takes you to Farm City Week, and this year we are giving you an early sneak peak.

During Farm City Week, a couple of hundred or so student volunteers from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties work for a day in the fields near Jay to harvest collards, bag sweet potatoes, and more that will feed needy families at Thanksgiving.

This week, the University of Florida’s West Florida Research and Education Center in Jay planted collards donated by Wendt Farm and Nursery. They collards be ready just in time to harvest for Thanksgiving meals for about 1,000 families in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast and Waterfront Rescue Mission.

At the bottom of the page, you can see the harvested collards in 2019.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.