Fallen Escambia Fire Chief Dwain Bradshaw’s Name Added To Florida Memorial

Fallen Escambia County Assistant District Chief Dwain Bradshaw was honored Thursday at the Florida Fallen Fallen Firefighter Memorial at the Florida State Fire College in Ocala.

Bradshaw was recognized as a line of duty death on November 6, 2019, from a motor vehicle accident.

Bradshaw, 41, lost his life during the early morning hours of November 2019 in the line of duty on scene of a fatal crash on the Muscogee Bridge. He was a volunteer district chief at the Bellview Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, volunteer assistant district chief for the Beulah Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, and lived a life of public service.

Bradshaw was also a Department of Defense firefighter at Naval Air Station Pensacola, an U.S. Army veteran, a member of the Mississippi Air National Guard and a former police officer in Bay Minette.

Members of Escambia County Fire Rescue and ECFR Honor Guard represented the department during the ceremony in Ocala.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.