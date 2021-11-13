Escambia Reports 116 New COVID-19 Cases In Last Week

November 13, 2021

There were 116 new COVID-19 cases reported Escambia County over the last week by the Florida Department of Health.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 53,867 (+116)
Positivity rate last week: 4.1%
People vaccinated: 156,126 (+1,271)
Vaccination rate (age 5+): 51%
New hospital admissions: 32
Total deaths last 7 days: less than 10 (CDC data)

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 32,460 (+83)
Positivity rate last week: 4.1%
People vaccinated: 91,040 (+730)
Vaccination rate (age 5+): 52%
New hospital admissions: 7
Total deaths last 7 days: less than 10 (CDC data)

Statewide cases:

Florida resident cases: 3,668,077 (+10,746)
Case positivity rate: 2.5%
Deaths: 60,697 (+33)

FDOH has moved from daily to weekly reports and removed the COVID-19 dashboard. The state is now releasing a weekly report with local data limited only to number of cases and positivity rate The number of deaths by county or cases by local cities and communities is no longer provided by FDOH.

